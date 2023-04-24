We saw some fog early this morning as dewpoints were practically equal to the real temperatures outside. As temps increased dewpoints remained fairly stagnant and the relative humidity decreased. Still seeing some below average temps for this afternoon. Highs maxed in the low to low 70s. Winds have been out of the south southeast at 10 mph. Through the evening we’ll see the lows return to the mid to upper 50s. Winds will remain out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

We’ll see a big increase in our temperatures for our afternoon tomorrow. Highs will return to the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we may see a very isolated shower. Through the evening we’ll see temps drop to the upper 50s and low 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and skies will see an increase in cloud coverage.

Looking forward to our Wednesday we see temps increase into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph though shifting out of the west as we get to the later parts of the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and we hold on to our isolated rain chances. Evening temps drop to the low 50s and possible upper 40s for our lows. Isolated rain chances remain in tact overnight and skies will remain partly cloudy as well. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.