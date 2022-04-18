Cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs peaked in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds have been from the east and southeast at 10-15 MPH. Tonight, temperatures will slide back into the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are about 10-15 degree cooler than yesterday thank to the cold front.

Rain chances will increase for Tuesday across the Concho Valley, best chances for rain will be in the northern parts of the area. Some showers and storms could bring some beneficial rain. Unlikely that rain totals from this week would have a major impact on the ongoing drought conditions. Rain totals through the week will likely only be about half an inch or less of rainfall.

Temperatures will also return to the 90s by mid week and some afternoon highs could push up into the upper 90s and flirt with some record highs on Wednesday.

Some lingering rain chances will continue into the weekend, but will be very isolated and not nearly as widespread.