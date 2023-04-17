A slight increase in our temps for our Monday afternoon. Afternoon highs increased to the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ve seen some pretty scattered though isolated showers through the area through our morning and afternoon hours bringing some light rain into the Concho Valley, along with an on and off appearance of some clouds. Winds have also been breezy with them out of the south around 20 mph with gusts near 40 mph. Through the evening we’ll see some thunderstorms develop to the west of our area while possibly moving into our area, and more likely for our south western counties. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be out of the south around 15 mph with gusts close to 30 mph.

Afternoon temps for the northern portions of the Concho Valley will increase into the mid to upper 80s, possibly reaching into the very low 90s, and southern portions of the area maxing out in the upper 70s and low 80s once again. Winds will be out of the south around 15 mph with gusts at about 25 mph for most of the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning holding on to some possible showers though clearing into mostly sunny skies from the west to the east through the later parts of the afternoon. For the evening our temps will decrease into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy and then gain moisture through the later hours.

Looking ahead to Wednesday we see temps continue their warming trend. Afternoon highs rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, with possible mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph. Skies will be sunny. Through the evening hours our temps will drop down to the mid 60s for overnight lows. Winds will shift out of the south, yet they will remain at about 15-20 mph. Skies will be mostly clear.