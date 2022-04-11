Hot and windy across the area as winds continue to move in from west and southwest. Temperatures climbed up into the mid 90s for much of the Concho Valley. Winds have been gusting into the 25-30 MPH range. Rain chances remain very low through the next couple of days. Any storm development that does occur will likely be in the far eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s.

Heat continues for Tuesday with Red Flag Warnings for the western parts of the Concho Valley. Rain chances again stay well off to the east, with some storms becoming strong to severe in East Texas.

Wednesday, a cold front move into the region breaking up our run of 90 degree days and bumping us back down into the 80s for afternoon highs. No rain expected with the cold front as the area will be very dry for its arrival.

Temperatures will heat back up and return to the 90s for afternoon highs for your Good Friday and through the Easter weekend.