Another very seasonable day today. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some beneficial rain came through the area last night, and we could see a continued isolated shower as we go into the rest of our Monday afternoon. Winds have been out of the northeast around 10 mph. As we go into our evening hours temps will drop to the low 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Tuesday morning hours we will see some cloudy conditions as well as another very isolated chance at some rain through the Concho Valley. Temps will raise into the upper 70s and lower 80s for our afternoon highs once again. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Through Tuesday evening temps drop to the mid to low 50s for lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the east southeast around 10 mph.

Looking to our Wednesday afternoon we see temps increase just a tad with most of the Concho Valley expecting afternoon highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Skies will be very sunny throughout our afternoon as well. As we pass sunset our temps will fall to the low to mid 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear.