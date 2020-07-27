KLST Evening Forecast: July, Monday the 27th

A hot week with highs getting to the upper 90s and a few areas seeing 100. A dry start to the week but a cold front that sits in the northern part of the state moves south. This will bring some light showers Wednesday in the northern part of the Concho Valley. End of the week drys back out until the weekend.

Saturday a few more showers come to the Concho Valley. A dry line will be the cause of a few showers and storms on Saturday. Temperatures stay in the upper 90s. The cold front in the northern part of the state stalls out outside of our area.