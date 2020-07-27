KLST Evening Forecast: July, Monday the 27th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hot week with highs getting to the upper 90s and a few areas seeing 100. A dry start to the week but a cold front that sits in the northern part of the state moves south. This will bring some light showers Wednesday in the northern part of the Concho Valley. End of the week drys back out until the weekend.

Saturday a few more showers come to the Concho Valley. A dry line will be the cause of a few showers and storms on Saturday. Temperatures stay in the upper 90s. The cold front in the northern part of the state stalls out outside of our area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.