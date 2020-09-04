KLST Evening Forecast: Friday September the 4th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm day with highs in the mid 90s. Lows get down to the upper 60s. Labor day weekend stays dry with a slow warm up getting close to the upper 90s. A strong front is the big thing to watch for next week. Late on Tuesday rain and front moves across the Concho Valley. Tuesday highs will be in the mid 90s. Overnight lows are in the upper 50s with most of the rain and early Wednesday.

This strong front gives us a taste of fall. Are highs get down to 70s and take their time to get back to our normals this time of year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.