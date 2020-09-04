KLST Evening Forecast: Friday September the 4th

A warm day with highs in the mid 90s. Lows get down to the upper 60s. Labor day weekend stays dry with a slow warm up getting close to the upper 90s. A strong front is the big thing to watch for next week. Late on Tuesday rain and front moves across the Concho Valley. Tuesday highs will be in the mid 90s. Overnight lows are in the upper 50s with most of the rain and early Wednesday.

This strong front gives us a taste of fall. Are highs get down to 70s and take their time to get back to our normals this time of year.