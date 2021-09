Highs got the mid 90s. The heat index made it feel closer to the upper 90s. Overnight lows get to the low 70s. For the Labor weekend it stays warm with highs in the mid 90s. A few showers start to pop up late on Sunday. Monday late afternoon and early evening is our best chance for pop up showers. The showers plus the cloud cover with bring highs down into the low 90s.

After labor day temperatures get back to normal. Highs are back to the low 90s with mostly clear skies.