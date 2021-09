Temperatures got to the low 90s for Thursday. Winds were from the South East 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight lows get to the mid 60s. Winds are calm overnight allowing for a nice cooling down for the morning. Temperatures get above average with mid 90s and clear skies for Friday and Saturday.

A cold front is coming in mid next week. This mostly affect our temperatures. Highs first get back to low 90s then into the mid 80s. Overnight lows are cooling off as well with low 60s and some upper 50s.