The morning started out with cloudy and cool temperatures with a few showers. The clouds and rain chances clear out for the end of the day. Temperatures got to upper 60s and a few low 70s. Overnight lows get back to the low 60s. A quick warm up for the weekend before a weak cold front. Weekend highs are in the mid 80s.

The weak cold front keeps our highs in the low 80s. Next chance of rain is Thursday with a few showers.