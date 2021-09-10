KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, September the 10th

Temperatures were warm with low 90s. Overnight temperatures cool down to the low 60s to start out your Friday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies. The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above ave rage for this time of year. The high pressure dissipates bringing our temperature back to normal of low 90s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

