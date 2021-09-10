KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, September the 10th

Temperatures were warm with low 90s. Overnight temperatures cool down to the low 60s to start out your Friday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies. The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above ave rage for this time of year. The high pressure dissipates bringing our temperature back to normal of low 90s.
San Angelo84°F Clear Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden83°F Clear Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
