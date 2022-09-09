Highs today reaching the mid 90s once again this afternoon. Another quiet and dry evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Possible pop up shower tomorrow, but very isolated. Temperatures will still remain in the 90s for afternoon highs.

Sunday a cold front is expected to skirt north Texas, but only dropping temperatures by a few degrees. With highs on Sunday maxing out in the high 80s instead of the 90s that we have been seeing. Bringing along some more isolated showers into the Concho Valley area, but the best rain chances will remain to the north along the Texas Panhandle.

Next week, the region settles back into a quiet and hot pattern as temperatures return to the mid 90s, just a few degrees above average for the middle of September.