We broke another daily record this afternoon in San Angelo as we reached 105 degrees for our afternoon high. Skies have been sunny and blue, but we’ve seen some slightly humid conditions. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop to the mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear.

As we look to our weekend we will see triple digits again, but through the later hours of our Saturday we will see some showers start to pop up across the Concho Valley. Through the evening hours our showers linger around, but start to fizzle out through the later night hours. Temps will drop to the mid 70s once again.