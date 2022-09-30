Our highs reached the lower 90s once again for the Concho Valley, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s again tonight for cooler temperatures across the area.

Our weekend temperatures will be fairly similar with highs tomorrow in the lower 90s and upper 80s and lows following again to the mid to upper 50s. On Sunday, highs will be in the mid 80s and lows dropping into the mid 50s once more.

These temperatures will persist into next week as well with a slight drop as we start to experience temperature similar to their seasonable values, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.