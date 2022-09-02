Scattered shower and thunderstorms continue across the Concho Valley with the heaviest rain fall along the line between Sterling City through San Angelo and off to the southeast toward Eden and Menard. Thunderstorms this afternoon have been very slow moving in nature which in turn increases the flooding risk as heavy rain continue over the same locations. Several flooding warnings and advisories have been issued throughout the area, and will likely continue into the evening hours. Grab the rain gear if you are headed out to any of the local high school football games.

This weekend, the moisture and instability will begin to slide of the southeast, decreasing those rain chances across the Concho Valley. Though rain chances will still linger for the southern counties closer toward Interstate 10.

Next week, drier for the shortened workweek with partly cloudy skies and temperatures heating back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.