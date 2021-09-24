KLST Evening Forecast: Friday September 24th

Sunny and warm across the region, with some high clouds passing through the state. Temperatures climbed up into the upper 80s, about average for this time of year. Tonight, we will hang on to the partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s.

This weekend, dry and warm as the quiet weather pattern continues for the next several days and high pressure remains in place. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph through the weekend.

Monday, high pressure will settle to the west of area, and that will act as a boundary for the increase moisture throughout the week. Moisture will continue to move in from the Gulf of Mexico and will increase rain chances as the week progresses. Tuesday will see some isolated showers, with showers and storms becoming more scattered and widespread for Wednesday and Thursday.

No major changes for the temperatures in the region as the rain will not be associated with a cold front system.

Sunny

San Angelo

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

