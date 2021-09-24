KLST Evening Forecast: Friday September 24th

Sunny and warm across the region, with some high clouds passing through the state. Temperatures climbed up into the upper 80s, about average for this time of year. Tonight, we will hang on to the partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s.

This weekend, dry and warm as the quiet weather pattern continues for the next several days and high pressure remains in place. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph through the weekend.

Monday, high pressure will settle to the west of area, and that will act as a boundary for the increase moisture throughout the week. Moisture will continue to move in from the Gulf of Mexico and will increase rain chances as the week progresses. Tuesday will see some isolated showers, with showers and storms becoming more scattered and widespread for Wednesday and Thursday.

No major changes for the temperatures in the region as the rain will not be associated with a cold front system.