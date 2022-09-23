The hot and stable weather pattern lingers into the weekend, afternoon highs will reach up into the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows falling into the 60s, and some starting to see the return to some upper 50s for lows.

Late Sunday, a low pressure system is expected to move into the Eastern United States, the cold front associated with it will move into the area from the northeast. Temperatures will decrease slightly by few degree and cool off the region back to more average temperatures for the end of September. Rain chances will remain low, but a few isolated showers could develop with the increased instability. Unfortunately, behind the cold front much drier air will move in from the northeast, further decreasing rain chances for the remainder of the week.

Tropical Depression Nine remains in the Caribbean Sea to the south of Hispaniola. TD9 is expected to continue tracking westward and strengthen as it begins to recurves more northward into the Western Cuba and Florida areas by early next week.