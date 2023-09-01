Another afternoon with triple digit heat across the area. Skies have been mostly sunny with a couple of clouds through the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the east southeast around 10 mph. Looking ahead to our evening hours we will see temps drop to the lower 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the night. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph.

As we start our weekend we continue triple digits for our afternoon highs. Skies will be sunny. Winds will start out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph through the morning and will shift out of the northwest through later afternoon hours. Evening temps will be back to the low 70s once again. Skies will be mostly clear through the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the east southwest at 5 mph and after midnight they will shift out of the south southwest.