The quiet weather pattern continues with temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s today across the Concho Valley. Tonight the lows slide back into the high 60s and low 70s. This pattern will go into the weekend as well.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s going into next week with mostly clear skies.

Tropical Storm Fiona currently has surface wind speeds up to 50 mph and is moving west at 15 mph. It is expected to move over the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend.