KLST Evening Forecast: Friday: October the 8th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The warm air has finally arrived in the Concho Valley. Highs have gotten to the low 90s and a few upper 80s. Overnight lows are warmer with low 60s. Our first of two low pressure systems comes through on Sunday night. Isolated showers overnight as the front pushes through and cools Monday down to upper 80s.

Tuesday it warms back up into the low 90s. This is warming before our second low pressure system. The second system gets to the Concho Valley by Wednesday. Some scattered showers in the Southern parts of the area. Temperatures cool down nicely. Highs are in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

85°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

85°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News