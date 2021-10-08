KLST Evening Forecast: Friday: October the 8th

The warm air has finally arrived in the Concho Valley. Highs have gotten to the low 90s and a few upper 80s. Overnight lows are warmer with low 60s. Our first of two low pressure systems comes through on Sunday night. Isolated showers overnight as the front pushes through and cools Monday down to upper 80s.

Tuesday it warms back up into the low 90s. This is warming before our second low pressure system. The second system gets to the Concho Valley by Wednesday. Some scattered showers in the Southern parts of the area. Temperatures cool down nicely. Highs are in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 50s.