Mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few windy days are possible with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds from the North. The weekend we see a slight warm up. Highs get back to the low 80s for Halloween. It cools off nice when the sunsets for trick or treating.

The next system is a slow moving front next week. It brings mid 70s back for highs. Rain chances are light with a few showers. The rain and clouds brings low 70s and a possible upper 60s for highs.