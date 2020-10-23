KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, October the 23rd

The start of the Friday was our warmest part of the day with mid 60s. Through the rest of the evening temperatures are going to continue to cool down to the low 40s. Winds from the North and temperatures this cold will make it feel even colder. A warm air and temperatures due return for the weekend. Saturday highs are in the 70s and Sunday getting some mid 80s.

Next week brings a strong front with even colder temperatures and rain and wintry mix. Monday morning the cold front moves across the Concho Valley. Temperatures start in the low 50s and continue to cool down to freezing overnight in Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning Northern parts of the Concho Valley could see a wintry precipitation mix. A few breaks from the rain allows for temperatures to get above freezing. Wednesday a little bit of warmer air comes back with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures continue to warm up for the rest of the week but says below average.