KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, October the 22nd

A few clouds stuck around through the day and evening. Temperatures gradually warm throughout this week. Mid 80s for highs during the week. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. Temperatures stay the same with mid 80s. Winds start to come from the south west, bringing warm air to the Concho Valley. The weekend we start to see our first upper 80s for highs.

Next week even warmer on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s. A cold front in the middle of the week brings us back down to the mid 80s.