KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, October the 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few clouds stuck around through the day and evening. Temperatures gradually warm throughout this week. Mid 80s for highs during the week. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. Temperatures stay the same with mid 80s. Winds start to come from the south west, bringing warm air to the Concho Valley. The weekend we start to see our first upper 80s for highs.

Next week even warmer on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s. A cold front in the middle of the week brings us back down to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

79°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

79°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News