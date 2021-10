Temperatures cool in the low 80s for the rest of the week until Friday. Friday we get a push of cool air and another cold front. This front is dry but on the cooler side. The weekend highs are shaping up to be in the 70s. Overnight lows are on the cold side. Our mornings start out in the low 40s.

Next week warms up a little. Highs are in the low 80s. Overnight lows low 50s.