Showers and storms will continue to dissipate and move off to the east and northeast. Temperatures will remain much cooler back behind the cold front and the winds will begin to decrease through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back down into the 40s across the region.

Skies will continue to clear and winds weaken throughout the weekend, but those afternoon highs will begin to climb back up into the 60s and 70s for the Halloween weekend.

Halloween, temperatures reach up into the mid 70s for the afternoon, and will cool back down into the 60s and upper 50s for the evening hours.

The next weather maker is expected to arrive along the west coast towards the end of next week.