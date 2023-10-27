Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop through the evening and overnight hours as the cold front will begin to stall out over the Concho Valley. Rain chances will persist into the overnight hours and begin to fizzle out Saturday morning.

Sunday, additional cold air will move into the region and the state, as temperatures will drop even further. Another round of rain expected with the increases moisture from the south.

Next week, Monday will see some spotty shower to start, but will clear out as the colder air continues to move through the area. Temperatures will plummet to start the workweek, with overnight lows falling back into the 30s and even some upper 20s possible. Breezy winds from the north will make the wind chill values stay low for the first half of the week, temperatures will slowly warm back up going into next weekend.