Another sunny afternoon for the area! Temperatures warmed slightly today reaching the upper 80s for our afternoon highs. Our winds started to pick up out of the south and southwest at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We will cool down into the lower 60s tonight for our lows across the Concho Valley.

Tomorrow we will scrape the 90s again with our afternoon highs sitting mostly in the upper 80s, but some of us will reach those 90s. Our breezy conditions will continue out of the south and southwest again reaching 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for Saturday night. We will drop into the mid 60s for overnight lows.

Sunday we will start to cool our temperatures, with our highs dropping to the upper 80s, breezy conditions continuing. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to end your weekend.

For the start of your work-week we will see some isolated showers across the are, as a cold front makes its arrival and moves east. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for afternoon highs, and our overnight lows will be upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday our rain chances diminish but our temperatures remain lovely and in the low 70s for afternoon highs. Winds will pick up again reaching 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

We start to warm up for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s.