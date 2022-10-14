Increasing clouds and moisture across the Concho Valley as temperatures returned to the 80s once again. Winds have turned from the south to allow overnight lows to stay a bit warmer as well. Tonight, the area will cool off back into the 60s so warmer than the 40s and 50s we saw last night.

Saturday, winds will increase during the afternoon hours with gust reaching up to 25 MPH at times a some prefrontal warming kicks in ahead of the Sunday’s cold front. Rain chances will begin to pick up late on Saturday with the best rain chances being in northwestern parts of the Concho Valley.

Sunday, the cold front moves into the area, increasing showers and thunderstorms throughout the state and becoming more widespread in nature. The front will begin to slow slightly as it moves through the region, the showers and storms will continue into the evening hours and into Monday as well.

Monday, the colder air behind the cold front will move into the area dropping temperatures nearly 20 degrees to start off next week. Conditions will start to dry out on Tuesday and temperatures will begin to slowly warm back up for the second half of next week.