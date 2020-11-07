KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, November the 6th

Another warm day with a few low 80s for highs and more upper 70s across the Concho Valley. The warm temperatures continue into the overnight hours with lows getting to the low 50s. For Saturday winds come more from the South East. This brings more upper 70s across the Concho Valley for highs.

Another couple of warm days in the low 80s Sunday and Monday. This is before a cold front early Tuesday. The cold front keeps the Concho Valley dry. Highs behind the front get back to normal this time of year with low 70s. A quick warm up Wednesday with low 80s coming back for highs. Another cold front for the end of the week.