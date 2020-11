The cold front brought low 60s for highs across the Concho Valley with mostly cloudy skies. Rain moves across the area early on Saturday from the West. Highs are on the chill with low 50s and lows in the 30s. Rain is out of our area before the 30s come into the Concho Valley. Sunday is dry but still chilly in the low 60s.

Next week is a quiet weather pattern with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Highs are in the low 60s. A few nights in a row lows get below freezing.