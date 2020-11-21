KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, November the 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm day with upper 70s and a few low 80s with clear skies for the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are on the cool side with low 50s and clouds rolling for the morning. Highs stay in the mid 70s and lows slowly warming into the upper 40s and few low 50s for Saturday.

A cold front on Sunday brings cool air and rain chances. The rain chances are late in the afternoon. Highs drop down to the low 70s and lows are going to get into the upper 30s. S The coldest day is Monday with low 70s highs. A few quick warm ups and cool downs come through the week of Thanksgiving. These cold front come through Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.