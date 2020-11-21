KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, November the 20th

A warm day with upper 70s and a few low 80s with clear skies for the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are on the cool side with low 50s and clouds rolling for the morning. Highs stay in the mid 70s and lows slowly warming into the upper 40s and few low 50s for Saturday.

A cold front on Sunday brings cool air and rain chances. The rain chances are late in the afternoon. Highs drop down to the low 70s and lows are going to get into the upper 30s. S The coldest day is Monday with low 70s highs. A few quick warm ups and cool downs come through the week of Thanksgiving. These cold front come through Wednesday and Friday.