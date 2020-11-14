KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, November the 13th

Friday a shift in winds cools most of us back down to the mid 70s. The weak cold front stalled out over the Concho Valley. This creates a bring difference in temperatures. Northern counties are seeing low 70s and Southern counties are seeing upper 70s. Overnight and early Saturday isolated rain chances are expected in the northern part of the Concho Valley. Saturday warm temperatures come back with low 80s.

The cool air does not come back until Sunday with winds come from the North and a high pressure sets up in the north. Sunday and Monday highs are in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. As the high pressure moves East warm temperatures slowly get back to the mid 70s.