We had a windy day today across the area, seeing winds out of the west around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and some isolated showers as well. Some cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley, seeing our afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Winds will continue through the area tonight, but they will weaken, out of the west at 15-20 mph with 30 mph gusts that will decrease even more as we pass midnight, only seeing 5-10 mph winds. We will cool down even more tonight with overnight lows into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow, for the start of our weekend forecast, we will see some comfortable conditions with the winds calming, but still out of the west at 5-15 mph getting stronger during the nighttime hours and shifting from west to south southwest winds, reaching 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We will see some beautiful temperatures tomorrow, warming up into the mid 70s for afternoon highs, and cooling down during our nighttime hours seeing those cooler temperatures again, with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

As we reach Sunday we will start to increase our temperatures, with afternoon highs warming up into the mid 80s, and overnight lows increasing into the upper 50s. Breezy conditions stick around though out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph for our afternoon hours and dying down as we reach our nighttime hours still out of the south though at 5-10 mph.