KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 26th

Cloudy and cool, with rain on the way. Temperatures stayed in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area thanks to some increase cloud coverage. Places to the north in the Panhandle and along the Red River saw temperatures about 10 degrees warm because of the lack of cloud coverage. Tonight, overnight lows will slip into the mid 40s with rain starting to arrive in the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley first.

Soggy Saturday as rain chances will continue to increase throughout morning hours as widespread rain is expected across much of the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for most with off and on rain throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Saturday night, conditions will be to dry out the clouds and rain will move off to the east of the Concho Valley. Anyone planning to head out whether it is Shop Small Saturday or to the ASU Football playoff game, will want some type of rain gear.

Sunday, clear and calm with southerly winds allowing the area to pick up a warming trend going into the next week.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
46°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
43°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
