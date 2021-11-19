KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 19th

Warmer across the area as southerly winds have returned and will continue the warming trend into the weekend. Temperatures got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Some upper level thin cirrus has moved into Texas from the northwest.

Tonight, conditions will stay a bit warmer with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Some high clouds will remain in the area.

Warmer to start the weekend, but Sunday another cold front will cool off the area going into the shortened work week.

Thanksgiving, rain chances will begin to increase for both Thursday and Friday. 20% chances of some isolated showers and storms. If you have any travel plans for the holidays, most of the state will see the increased rain chances.

Clear

San Angelo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

57°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

57°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

58°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

San Angelo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
