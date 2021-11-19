KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 19th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer across the area as southerly winds have returned and will continue the warming trend into the weekend. Temperatures got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Some upper level thin cirrus has moved into Texas from the northwest.

Tonight, conditions will stay a bit warmer with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Some high clouds will remain in the area.

Warmer to start the weekend, but Sunday another cold front will cool off the area going into the shortened work week.

Thanksgiving, rain chances will begin to increase for both Thursday and Friday. 20% chances of some isolated showers and storms. If you have any travel plans for the holidays, most of the state will see the increased rain chances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

53°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

57°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Generally clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

53°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

53°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

57°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Generally clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

53°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

53°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News