KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 19th

Warmer across the area as southerly winds have returned and will continue the warming trend into the weekend. Temperatures got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Some upper level thin cirrus has moved into Texas from the northwest.

Tonight, conditions will stay a bit warmer with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Some high clouds will remain in the area.

Warmer to start the weekend, but Sunday another cold front will cool off the area going into the shortened work week.

Thanksgiving, rain chances will begin to increase for both Thursday and Friday. 20% chances of some isolated showers and storms. If you have any travel plans for the holidays, most of the state will see the increased rain chances.