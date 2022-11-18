Much of Concho Valley will get its first taste of winter weather this weekend as a cold front continues to move across the state of Texas. Temperatures this afternoon only climbed into the 40s this afternoon with overnight lows expected to fall back into the lower 30s, right around the freezing mark for most of the area.

Cold air and instability moving in from the north while at the same time, moisture moves in from the south, all converging over the Concho Valley Saturday morning for the some possible wintery mix. Freezing rain/and snow will be possible in the northern parts of the Concho Valley becoming more rain closer to Interstate 10. In the northern area towards Interstate 20 some possible winter mix with minimal accumulation expected. Some slick spots could form on bridges, overpasses and areas of higher elevation.

Sunday, another round of showers will be possible but will decrease the winter risk as temperatures warm up slightly for Sunday. That slight warm up won’t feel like a lot but it will be just enough to keep the temperatures above freezing and staying as a rain event throughout the rest of the weekend.

Warmer temperatures as we head into the shortened workweek as afternoon high climb back up into the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Thanksgiving, another shot of some cooler air moves into the region dropping temperatures a bit as winds increase from the north. So some breezy conditions could be expected for the family football game.