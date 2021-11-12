KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 12th

Terrific weather going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs with some cold conditions over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Great weather if you have been putting off any yardwork and outdoor activities.

Next week, an upper level ridge moves over Texas and winds will turn more from the southwest allowing for temperatures to begin climbing back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the first half of next week.

Another cold front move into the area by mid week cooling temperatures off back down into the lower 70s. No significant rain chances expected for the next 7 days, and only the occasional passing clouds.

Clear

San Angelo

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
