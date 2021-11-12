KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 12th

Terrific weather going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs with some cold conditions over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Great weather if you have been putting off any yardwork and outdoor activities.

Next week, an upper level ridge moves over Texas and winds will turn more from the southwest allowing for temperatures to begin climbing back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the first half of next week.

Another cold front move into the area by mid week cooling temperatures off back down into the lower 70s. No significant rain chances expected for the next 7 days, and only the occasional passing clouds.