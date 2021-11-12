KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 12th

Terrific weather going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs with some cold conditions over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Great weather if you have been putting off any yardwork and outdoor activities.

Next week, an upper level ridge moves over Texas and winds will turn more from the southwest allowing for temperatures to begin climbing back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the first half of next week.

Another cold front move into the area by mid week cooling temperatures off back down into the lower 70s. No significant rain chances expected for the next 7 days, and only the occasional passing clouds.

Clear

San Angelo

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

39°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

