KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May the 8th

A windy day with gusts that got up to 45 miles per hour for a few places. Winds stay strong into the evening but Saturday with have winds die down and warm temperatures coming back. We get into a quite and normal temperatures for next week.

Winds are from the south and highs in the mid 80s. Monday night and early Tuesday a few pop up showers and storms are possible due to a boundary line to our east. All week we have a several days of warm temperatures and nothing coming along to bring cooler temperatures.