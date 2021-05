A peaceful weather pattern for the end of the week. Lows are in the low 60s. For the weekend temperatures warm up into the mid 90s. Winds at the surface and upper atmosphere are from the South West bring warm air.

Next week a weak front cold front at the surface cools our highs down to the mid 80s. Rain chances are low overnight on Monday and Tuesday. The rain chances cool our temperatures into the 70s. After these rain chances temperatures slowly warm back up to the low 80s.