KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May the 28th

Mostly cloudy skies with highs got to the upper 80s. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11p.m. Early in the evening a few strong storms from along the dry line and move East. Overnight lows get down to the mid 60s.

Upper atmosphere lift Saturday lead to pop up showers. Sunday even slighter chance for showers. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s. Temperatures are slowly cooling down into the 80s.

Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures. Temperatures get in the 80s for highs. There is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere to keep rain chances through next week. The rain chances clear out by end of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
18 mph E
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
