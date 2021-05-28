KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May the 28th





Mostly cloudy skies with highs got to the upper 80s. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11p.m. Early in the evening a few strong storms from along the dry line and move East. Overnight lows get down to the mid 60s.

Upper atmosphere lift Saturday lead to pop up showers. Sunday even slighter chance for showers. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s. Temperatures are slowly cooling down into the 80s.

Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures. Temperatures get in the 80s for highs. There is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere to keep rain chances through next week. The rain chances clear out by end of next week.