KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May the 22nd

Highs getting to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. We do have a 20% chance of showers and storms to pop-up through the evening. A few in the north counties could become severe. The big threats will be the same as yesterday with large hail and strong winds.

Rain chances continue into the weekend and next week. Saturday and Sunday showers and a few storms are likely during the evening hours. Saturday has the potential to see more storms with lightning and strong winds. Sunday brings more showers then storms.

Next week Monday a cold front brings the rain chances and cooler temps. Rain chances are in the evening with showers and a few storms in bedded in the front. The temperatures cool down to mid 80s for the rest of the week.