KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May the 21st

Temperatures warm up into the upper 80s. Clear skies allowed for warm temperatures. As we head into the overnight hours clouds slowly roll back in. Overnight lows get to the low 60s.

The weekend brings another round of showers, storms and cloudy skies. The timing of these storms are around the heat of the day, later in the afternoon and the evening. We could see our coolest temperatures on the weekend in the low 80s with a few upper 70s. Looking forward to next week a slight chance of showers due to dry line and low pressure system.

The Middle of the week looks a bit more like summer and the end of May. Mostly clear skies and highs starting to get into the low 90s.