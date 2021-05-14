KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May the 14th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 66°

Saturday

82° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 66% 82° 65°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 85° 68°

Monday

91° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 82° 64°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 64°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 85° 67°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
68°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
69°

71°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
81°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
79°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
79°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

Partly cloudy skies today which kept our temperatures on the cooler side. Temperatures got to the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows get down to the low 600s. Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend.

Into the weekend and next week our main focus is the dry line. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of moisture is in our area to allow pop up storms to form along this dry line. Most of these rain chances will be late in the afternoon into the evening. Saturday evening we will see some strong storms. The Concho Valley is in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Tuesday has a higher percent of rain chances from the dry line to a cold front. The dry line will be the cause of early showers. Then the cold front will come through bringing later showers. The moisture does become less but we have enough to have pop up showers into the end of the week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
