KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May the 14th

Partly cloudy skies today which kept our temperatures on the cooler side. Temperatures got to the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows get down to the low 600s. Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend.

Into the weekend and next week our main focus is the dry line. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of moisture is in our area to allow pop up storms to form along this dry line. Most of these rain chances will be late in the afternoon into the evening. Saturday evening we will see some strong storms. The Concho Valley is in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Tuesday has a higher percent of rain chances from the dry line to a cold front. The dry line will be the cause of early showers. Then the cold front will come through bringing later showers. The moisture does become less but we have enough to have pop up showers into the end of the week.