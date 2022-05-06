HOT, HOT, and HOT. Temperatures soared into the upper 90s and some locations topped the triple digit mark. Skies have stayed mostly clear and will continue through the weekend. Tonight, lows will tumble into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will likely see the afternoon record highs for May 7th and May 8th either tied or broken with Saturday expected to peak at 105 degrees and 104 on Sunday. The current record for those dates is at 103 set back in 2011.

The heat continues into the beginning of next week with temperatures still in the 100s but unlikely to break record highs.

The upper level ridge will begin to erode by Tuesday allowing temperatures to cool slightly back in the 90s while the dryline reset back to the west. The dryline setup will increase rain chances for next week, but the better chances at this time looks to be on Wednesday.