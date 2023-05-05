A very warm day across the Concho Valley for our Cinco de Mayo, with temps on this Friday reaching the upper 90s to lower triple digits for our afternoon highs. We had 101° here in San Angelo recorded out at the airport. Our first time hitting above 100° so far for the year of 2023! Winds have been out of the southwest around 15 mph. Skies have been mostly sunny, with some low-level clouds pretty prominent across the area. We’ve seen some slightly severe, but very spotty, showers for our eastern counties. Through the evening these showers will start to fizzle out and we will see temps drop down into the mid 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph though shifting out of the south after midnight. Skies will start to clear.

For our afternoon tomorrow we will see afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 90s and another chance at maybe seeing the triple digits once again for some areas of the Concho Valley. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with similar chances at seeing thunderstorms or showers across the area to those that we saw today. Overnight temps will drop to the mid to upper 60s for lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. Skies overnight will be partly cloudy and we will continue the chance at seeing isolated storms or showers through the area.

Looking ahead to our Sunday we will see afternoon highs reaching the low to upper 90s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We have a slightly more increased chance at seeing showers and storms for us in the Concho Valley through the afternoon and leading to the overnight hours, though still isolated in nature. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with possible gusts up to 25 mph. Through overnight hours we’ll see temps drop down to the mid 60s for lows. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph still gusting up to 25 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy and showers will dissipated shortly after the sun is fully set.