Cloudy conditions persist across most of the Concho Valley, a few isolated shower have tried to develop this afternoon, but the better rain chances carry into the evening hours with storms moving in from the west. Temperatures have been running a bit cooler with highs reach up into the upper 70s and low 80s for most of the region.

Memorial Day Weekend, will continue to see the increased rain chances with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will continue to stay slightly below average with afternoon high reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will stay close to average thanks to the increase moisture and cloud coverage. Lows will slide back down into the 60s for most of the area.

Next week, will see the dryline move further eastward, that will see decrease in the rain chances, while also allowing the afternoon highs to slowly creep back up to near 90 and closer to average