Another warm afternoon across the Concho Valley. Afternoon temps rose to the upper 80s and low 90s for highs on this Friday. Winds have been out of the southwest around 10 mph. We saw mostly clear skies through the morning hours, but we’ve seen some cumulus clouds really start to build into our area. We’ve seen some thunderstorms start to develop as well. The entire Concho Valley is under a severe thunderstorm watch as these storms are popping up, with this watch wearing off at 10 PM tonight. As we go into the evening we will see afternoon temps drop to the low 60s for overnight lows across the area. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Storms will increase in presence through the overnight hours as well.

Afternoon highs tomorrow as we start our weekend will take a bit of a drop and be in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be cloudy through tomorrows afternoon. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 mph. Through tomorrow evening we will see temps drop into the low 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

For our Sunday we will see afternoon highs warm up a bit once again and reach back into the upper 70s and possible low 80s. Winds will be out of the east southeast around 5 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorms for the area. Overnight we will see temps drop to the low 60s once again for lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 5 mph. Skies will start to clear and we’ll see mostly clear conditions.