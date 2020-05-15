KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May 15th

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10PM this evening. Storms will begin as isolated and individual cells in the western counties of the Concho Valley before progressing to the east and merging into a more widespread line of storms. Large hail and strong winds will be greatest concerns for the Concho Valley, but frequent lightning and heavy downpour are also possible with the storms.

Tomorrow expect conditions to improve during the early morning hours as high pressure begins to build into the region keeping us hot and dry for the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will build progressively through next weeks into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s.

Our next chance of some rain will come in the form of some isolated showers later next week and into the beginning of next weekend.

